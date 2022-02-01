Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $228.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $242.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.73. The stock had a trading volume of 25,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,350. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.33. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.42 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,199,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

