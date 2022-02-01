TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Price Target Raised to GBX 375 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 365 ($4.91) to GBX 375 ($5.04) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their target price on TransGlobe Energy from GBX 295 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LON TGL opened at GBX 224.96 ($3.02) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 176.67. The firm has a market cap of £163.19 million and a PE ratio of 7.30. TransGlobe Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 76 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.43).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

