Trek Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 600.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,190 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000.

BATS INDA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.87. 4,882,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

