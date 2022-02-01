Trek Financial LLC Sells 39,851 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,851 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

GOVT stock remained flat at $$25.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,780,749 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

