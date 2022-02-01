Truist Financial Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $218.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.48 and its 200 day moving average is $210.19. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $139.11 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

