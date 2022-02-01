Truist Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TEL. Wolfe Research raised TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of TEL opened at $143.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $121.01 and a 12 month high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,266,000 after buying an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,619,000 after purchasing an additional 318,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

