TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MEDS traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. 12,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,027. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

