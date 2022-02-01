TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TUIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 23,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

