TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Short Interest Update

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TVAHF stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. TV Asahi has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programs, and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

