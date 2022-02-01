Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Cut by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,189 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 2.3% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $558,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 318,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $208.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.83. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,729 shares of company stock worth $17,203,997. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

