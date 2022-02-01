Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,254,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 152,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,075,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 162,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

