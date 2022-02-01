U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will report $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.65. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.75. 488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.41.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

