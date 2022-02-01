UDR (UDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.21, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

