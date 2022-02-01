Ultralife (ULBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79.

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

