Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $12.21 million and $588,370.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00135938 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

