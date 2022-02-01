United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,950,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 17,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 418.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 62,147 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after purchasing an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in United Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $269,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.