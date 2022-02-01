United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Bankshares in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UBSI. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.