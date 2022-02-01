United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $231.98 and last traded at $229.03, with a volume of 180458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $202.21.

The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

