United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 92.9% in January

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

