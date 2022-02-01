United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Up 92.9% in January

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $31.14.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.
