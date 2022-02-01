Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. Unitil has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.87.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth $109,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 5,225.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth $216,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

