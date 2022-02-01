Universal (UVV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of Universal stock opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. Universal has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Universal by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 66.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.