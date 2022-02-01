Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Upland Software in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of UPLD opened at $19.60 on Monday. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $598.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Upland Software by 418.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 101,441 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 24.9% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 145,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 17.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software during the second quarter valued at $337,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

