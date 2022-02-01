US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,073,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.24. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

