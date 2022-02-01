US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 62.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 86,921 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,786.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,693,000 after buying an additional 86,018 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 19.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,464,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 80.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 40,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $213.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.49. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

