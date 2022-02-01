US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Visteon were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Visteon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Visteon by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Visteon by 10.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon stock opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $91.59 and a 52-week high of $142.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.32.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

