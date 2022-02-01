US Bancorp DE Has $818,000 Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twitter were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 313.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 68,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 51,586 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 13.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 83,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -156.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $243,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,433 shares of company stock worth $2,134,348 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

