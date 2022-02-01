US Bancorp DE Purchases 626 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,706 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,492 shares of company stock worth $3,606,500. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

