US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,374,000 after purchasing an additional 233,330 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after buying an additional 901,026 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,376 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

