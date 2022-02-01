Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives $23.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0289 dividend. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.37%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

