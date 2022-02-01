V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $68.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $65.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in V.F. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in V.F. by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in V.F. by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in V.F. by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

