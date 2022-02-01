Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $162.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

