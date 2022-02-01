Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 668,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,316,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,494,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,232,000 after purchasing an additional 135,238 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 594,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $74.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.47. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.08 and a 12-month high of $81.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

