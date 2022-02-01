Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. 86,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,111,116. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

