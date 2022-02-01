Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $245.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.28. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

