Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4,129.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $52,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,910,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7,169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,110,000.

VGT stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,171. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

