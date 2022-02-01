Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Down 42.7% in January

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,617,000 after acquiring an additional 594,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,550,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 315,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 533,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,763,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

