Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $226.79. 56,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977,874. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

