Vectorspace AI (VXV) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00006926 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $106.51 million and approximately $431,332.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.55 or 0.00256141 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000227 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.63 or 0.01167236 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,573,811 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

