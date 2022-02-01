Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.65 Million

Brokerages predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post $44.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.20 million. Veritone posted sales of $16.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 165.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $104.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $105.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $175.20 million, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $179.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $649,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Veritone by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Veritone by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veritone by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. 279,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,902. Veritone has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $518.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.01.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

