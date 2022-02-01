Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.20.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,390,000 after buying an additional 822,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,591,000 after buying an additional 394,542 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,989,000 after buying an additional 1,100,426 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,265,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

