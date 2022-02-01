Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VWDRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 699,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.