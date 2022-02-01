VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.71. 10,105,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,993,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $33.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,602,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

