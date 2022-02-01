Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Victory Capital worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard M. Demartini purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dennis Policarpo purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $259,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028 in the last three months. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

VCTR stock opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.44 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

