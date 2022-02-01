Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 4,217 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,279 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakline Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 24,642 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 108,992 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,727,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 157,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,691 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,382,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.04 and its 200 day moving average is $310.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

