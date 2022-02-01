Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $131,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 32.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

VRNS opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

