Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $963,000 in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rollins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 1.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Rollins by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

