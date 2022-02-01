Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 11,502 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Deluxe worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,561,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,919,000 after acquiring an additional 74,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,561,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 451,248 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 47,720.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,892 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Deluxe by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 194,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 332,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 46,576 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe stock opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.57. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.