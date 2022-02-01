Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 33,342 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,342 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

UBA opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $804.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.96%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

