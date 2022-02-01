Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several analysts have commented on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRX. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

