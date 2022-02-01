Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Short Interest Down 20.1% in January

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

VC opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.59 and a fifty-two week high of $142.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.32.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after purchasing an additional 121,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

